Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Quest Resource stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $108.58 million, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. Analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 32,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $143,978.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 117,552 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 35.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

