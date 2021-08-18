Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

NYSE DGX opened at $152.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.76. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $104.10 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

