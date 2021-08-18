Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Raised to C$4.50 at CIBC

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE QTRH opened at C$2.45 on Tuesday. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$278.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.25%.

In other Quarterhill news, insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$25,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$126,462.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 158,000 shares of company stock worth $388,074.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

