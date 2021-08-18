Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.21

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $15.63 million and approximately $50,187.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,215.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.47 or 0.06722120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.44 or 0.01418608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.65 or 0.00375210 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00140124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.82 or 0.00567978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.07 or 0.00347371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.00311109 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,664,507 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

