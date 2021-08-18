Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.060-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.19 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,264. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.61. Quantum has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $323.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $808,605.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,545,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,456,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quantum stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Quantum were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

