Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Quantum reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Fichthorn purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 61,839 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 26.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quantum stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,264. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a market cap of $316.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

