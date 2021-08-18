Quant (QNT) Price Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 25% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $193.29 or 0.00426600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $2.33 billion and approximately $155.89 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant's total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

