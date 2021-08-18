QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,506 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,231,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.20. 69,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,148,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

