Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.240-$3.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.82. 695,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,055. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $300,556.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,977,669.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,826 shares of company stock worth $3,579,208. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

