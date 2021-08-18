QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) versus eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Financial Review

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get QDM International alerts:

This table compares QDM International and eHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A N/A eHealth 4.23% 3.16% 2.46%

91.1% of eHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of eHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

QDM International has a beta of -3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eHealth has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QDM International and eHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 31.45 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A eHealth $582.77 million 1.96 $45.45 million $1.69 25.76

eHealth has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QDM International and eHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A eHealth 0 4 5 0 2.56

eHealth has a consensus target price of $79.22, indicating a potential upside of 81.95%. Given eHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eHealth is more favorable than QDM International.

Summary

eHealth beats QDM International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The Individual, Family, and Small Business segment includes commissions earned from the sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to non-Medicare-eligible customers. The company was founded by Vipool Mohanlal Patel in November 14, 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.