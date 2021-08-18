Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Utz Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.79.

Shares of UTZ opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

