Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Oak Street Health, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $2,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,544,983.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,067,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,149,829 shares of company stock worth $488,622,665. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 101,250 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

