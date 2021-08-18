Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Lifted by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

DVN stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

