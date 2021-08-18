Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Civista Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.87. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $352.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth $205,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

