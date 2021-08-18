Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

Shares of LNG opened at $86.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,880 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $720,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,689,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.