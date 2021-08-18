Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Capreit Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Capreit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit has a 12-month low of C$20.71 and a 12-month high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.