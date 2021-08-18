Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BioAtla, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioAtla in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioAtla’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.18) EPS.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.33. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $755,730.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $2,152,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,719 shares of company stock worth $2,925,111. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,781,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 7,262.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,567,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

