Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Issued By Barrington Research

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AutoWeb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AutoWeb’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

AUTO stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 2.25. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AutoWeb by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.