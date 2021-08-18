Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silverback Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

