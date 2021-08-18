Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aileron Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). William Blair also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.74. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

