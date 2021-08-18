Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for DENSO Co. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for DENSO in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get DENSO alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DENSO stock opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DENSO has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $36.50.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.