Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Decreased by B. Riley

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Anterix in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of ATEX opened at $57.95 on Monday. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Anterix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Anterix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anterix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,114 shares during the period. Finally, QVT Financial LP grew its stake in Anterix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $64,757.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 78,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,071.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,468. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.