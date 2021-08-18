Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for GAN Limited Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) – B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for GAN in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

GAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

GAN opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47. GAN has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GAN during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $255,769. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

