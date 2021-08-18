Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the July 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research firms recently commented on PUBGY. Barclays set a $15.97 price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.97 price target on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. 19,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.