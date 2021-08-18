Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $322.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Public Storage traded as high as $317.81 and last traded at $316.55, with a volume of 4395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.67.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.