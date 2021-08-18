Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $322.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $315.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.
Shares of PSA opened at $319.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.94. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $196.43 and a 12-month high of $320.11.
In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
