Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $322.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $315.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Shares of PSA opened at $319.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.94. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $196.43 and a 12-month high of $320.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

