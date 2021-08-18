Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.72.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

