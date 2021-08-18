PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PTC traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.57. 468,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,451. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.82. PTC has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in PTC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PTC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in PTC by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

