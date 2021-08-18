Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of PROSY stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. Prosus has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $132.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.