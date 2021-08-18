ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,977,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000.

Shares of SDS opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.84.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

