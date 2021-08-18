ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Acquired by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for 0.9% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,935,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000.

Shares of QLD traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 244,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,443. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.21. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

