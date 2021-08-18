PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Raised to C$7.25

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 215.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.90 in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PRV.UN stock opened at C$2.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.