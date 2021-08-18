Priveterra Acquisition (NASDAQ:PMGM) Trading 0.3% Higher

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,353,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,779,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,784,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,820,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

