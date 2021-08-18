Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Update

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 47,871 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,113,000.

GENY traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,489. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $67.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38.

