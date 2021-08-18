Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,584 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

