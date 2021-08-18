Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 679 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 358.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONEM. Citigroup increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

ONEM stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.29. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

