Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 19.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $23.49.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CEIX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

