Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Haynes International worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Haynes International by 221.1% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 31,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Haynes International by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.17 million, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.