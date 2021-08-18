Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Clovis Oncology worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,581 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 368,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 309,477 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 4,737.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 185,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $521.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

