Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,691 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,335 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 200.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

