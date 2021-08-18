Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,447 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.56.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

