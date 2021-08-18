Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 5,120 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stryker by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $524,353,000 after acquiring an additional 76,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.72. 70,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

