Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.6% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,822,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,714 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

MRK traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,297. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $196.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.