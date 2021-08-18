Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.2% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Shares of V traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.63. 287,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,288,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

