Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.54. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

