Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Update

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 764,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Primoris Services by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

PRIM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,434. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

