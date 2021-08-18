Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 2,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 16,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prime Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

