Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.50. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.11% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

PVG has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,795,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,082,000 after acquiring an additional 127,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,403,000 after buying an additional 90,489 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,534,000 after buying an additional 793,567 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after buying an additional 131,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

