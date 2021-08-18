Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.50. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.11% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
PVG has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.
Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.55.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
