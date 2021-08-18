Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues Earnings Results

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Premier stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

