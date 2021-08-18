Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Trading S.A. Ares Sells 52,031 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $322,592.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $38,698.69.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,158.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $878,366.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $103,825.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $170,892.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,209,277.71.

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $396,007.33.

On Friday, June 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $3,856,665.19.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.43. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.09.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

